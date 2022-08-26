Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $266,000 in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94.

