Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,834 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $9,391,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 81,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $980.45 million, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.09. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

