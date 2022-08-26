Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 24,336 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 4,764.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 718.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 185,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 257,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

