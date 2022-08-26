Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in FibroGen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in FibroGen by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in FibroGen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.87. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

