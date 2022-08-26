QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of QDEL opened at $84.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $83.07 and a 52-week high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

