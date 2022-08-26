Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,843,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,410 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,540,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,984,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 623,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDN opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

