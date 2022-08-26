Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.

Radius Health Price Performance

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Radius Health

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. Analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 4,012 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radius Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 507.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $90,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Stories

