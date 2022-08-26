Ralph A. Clark Sells 7,800 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $260,364.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,147,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ShotSpotter Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShotSpotter

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ShotSpotter Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

