Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CSFB reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.30.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$6.19 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -10.35.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

