Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.91.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.7 %

IAG stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.2% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

