Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $31,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $514.43 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.