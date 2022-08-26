Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $30,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,603,000 after purchasing an additional 304,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.7 %

KEY opened at $19.06 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

