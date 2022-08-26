Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $28,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,366,000 after acquiring an additional 233,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,248,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,309,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

