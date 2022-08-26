Raymond James & Associates Has $27.64 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $27,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. City State Bank bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $234.72 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.31 and a 1 year high of $405.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.09.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

