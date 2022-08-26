Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,759 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NetApp were worth $28,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $19,273,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 91,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetApp Stock Performance

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 122.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.