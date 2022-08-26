Raymond James Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.98.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$26.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.68 and a 12 month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.