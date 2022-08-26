Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,890 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after buying an additional 139,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $809,193,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $168.90 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.