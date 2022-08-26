Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,124 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $28,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

