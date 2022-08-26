Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $24.27 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $24,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,232.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,263.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,328.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 700.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,162.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

