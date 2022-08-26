Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,778 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $27,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 795,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.