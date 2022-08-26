Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Reading International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

