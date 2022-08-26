Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Reading International Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
