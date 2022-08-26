RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

RNWK stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Insider Activity

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks

About RealNetworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNWK. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 568,629 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

