RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RNWK stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.05.
In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
