Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $603.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $603.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.