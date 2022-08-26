REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,724,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 280,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 10.95% of REGENXBIO worth $156,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $116,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RGNX opened at $33.87 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

