Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.88.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $575.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.88. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $421.55 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,466 shares of company stock valued at $417,451,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

