Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pharvaris’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PHVS. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

