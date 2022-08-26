RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 million, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.14.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 9,854 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 521,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,196.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

