Robert W. Baird Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $135.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.50.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $447.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

