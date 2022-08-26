Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of RMCF opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.