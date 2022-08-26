Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew Berger acquired 10,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,586.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

