Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 260 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,681 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $6,965,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 11,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,858 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $278.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

