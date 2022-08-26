Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $1.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $0.51 on Friday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $162.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GoHealth by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 121.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

