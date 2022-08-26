Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $1.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.24% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.
GoHealth Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ GOCO opened at $0.51 on Friday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $162.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.