Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,518,000 after purchasing an additional 772,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,843,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,038,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

