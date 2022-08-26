Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.28. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.57.

RY stock opened at C$125.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$118.24 and a one year high of C$149.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,372.14. In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. Insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

