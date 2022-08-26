Royal Bank of Canada Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $40.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s current price.
AFRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.
Affirm Stock Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
