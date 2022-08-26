Royal Bank of Canada Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $40.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Affirm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Affirm by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.