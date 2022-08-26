Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.41. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
RY stock opened at C$125.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$118.24 and a one year high of C$149.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.89.
Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.
Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada
In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Insiders sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 in the last quarter.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
