Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.41. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RY. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.57.

RY stock opened at C$125.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$118.24 and a one year high of C$149.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Insiders sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

