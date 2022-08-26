Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 404 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after buying an additional 333,402 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $453,305.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $84.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

