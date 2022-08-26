Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.60 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Further Reading

