Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CEO Sells $233,250.00 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a return on equity of 95.50% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

