Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) were up 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 4,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,444,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

