Saybrook Capital NC Sells 222 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Saybrook Capital NC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after buying an additional 652,526 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

