SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

