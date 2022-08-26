SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

Shares of SBAC opened at $338.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.