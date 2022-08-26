SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $380.00 at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $385.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.33.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $338.95 on Friday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.95.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $339,836,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 37.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,344,000 after buying an additional 652,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after buying an additional 624,389 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.