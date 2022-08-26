Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the July 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Scandium International Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS SCYYF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
