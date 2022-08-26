Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the July 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SCYYF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

