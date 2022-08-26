ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,427 shares of company stock valued at $12,847,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NOW opened at $466.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 512.12, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

