Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 532,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 279,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

