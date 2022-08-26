Seven Eight Capital LP Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

