Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Decreases By 47.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the July 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $17.25.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.