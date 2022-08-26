Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Decreases By 47.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the July 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 352,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 228,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

