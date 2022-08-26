Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 48.4%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the July 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.19 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $5.30.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO)
