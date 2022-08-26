Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Expands By 2,300.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

TYIDY opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $90.32.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

