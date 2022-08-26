Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Expands By 2,300.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Performance
TYIDY opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $90.32.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
